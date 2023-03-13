 
     
Archbishop of Canterbury, received by Romanian Crown Custodian, at Elisabeta Palace

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visiting Romania, was received, on Monday, at the Elisabeta Palace, by the Crown Custodian, Margareta, and the Prince Consort.

The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, the Reverend Canon Jeremy Morris, the private secretary James Megoran, the parish priest of the Anglican Church of Bucharest, Nevsky Everett, took part in the event. Andrada Petrache from the United Kingdom Embassy in Bucharest also participated.

"Her Majesty and Prince Radu offered a lunch to the distinguished guests. At the end of the visit, the Archbishop of Canterbury planted a red maple tree in the Elisabeta Palace Garden," according to a post on the Facebook page of the Royal Family.

During Monday morning, the Archbishop of Canterbury visited the center for Ukrainian refugees at Romexpo in the Capital.AGERPRES

