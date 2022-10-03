Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments dip 1.4 pct in August

Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in August 2022 totaled 1.706 million, 1.4 percent down year-over-year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Monday, told Agerpres.

Romanian tourists accounted for 89 percent of this figure.

The net occupancy rate for tourist accommodation units in August was 45.4 percent overall, 3 percent down from August 2021.

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments over January 1 - August 31, 2022 totaled 7.613 million, marking an 18.3 percent increase compared to the year-ago period. Romanian tourists accounted for 86.9 percent of this total, while foreign tourists accounted for the rest of 13.1 percent.