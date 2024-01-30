Artmark to auction Corporate Collection of Contemporary Art

A total of 181 works of art, from a selection that brings together three generations of artists, are part of the Auction of a Corporate Collection of Contemporary Art scheduled for Tuesday at 19,00, Artmark informs.

"This is the first time that a collection of works collected over three decades by a Romanian company, which gathered all these works mainly through exhibition purchases, is participating in such an event to support Romanian artists and encourage their gradual formation in the years following the Revolution. It is about both artists of the 70s and 80s, as well as the post-December and Z generations, all united in the courage to express their ideas, to inspire us and challenge our imagination," a press release reads.

One of the most impressive lots is the work entitled "Peacock," estimated at 1,000 - 1,600 euros, which was made by Ionut Barau from many recycled materials, including a "Rapirea din Serai" quilt.

Special works include Cristian Moldovan's "Come to the Heart Side," at 800 - 1,500 euros, which "sweetens" the famous Darth Vader character from the "Star Wars" film series, and "Peace Them Over!" by Marc Verlan, an artist from the Republic of Moldova, who created this work in 2010, foreshadowing the Ukrainian war that began on 24 February 2022. His painting was estimated at 2,500 - 3,500 euros.

The same auction also included a work by Teli Iacsa, "The Social Unicorn," made from a variety of materials, based on the "make heaven out of what you have" model, which was estimated at 1,000 - 1,800 euros. The artist has announced that she will donate part of the funds raised from this sale to the Veritas Sighisoara Foundation.