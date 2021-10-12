 
     
As many as 58,409 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare

As many as 58,409 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 17,051 people were given the first shot, 5,026 the second shot and 25,835 the third booster shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday.

According to CNCAV, 10,873,225 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,823,169 persons of whom 5,566,121 received the complete vaccination scheme and 412,475 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 36 persons experienced side effects - 32 had whole-body reactions and 4 - a local reaction.

As many as 17,602 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,882 local and 15,720 systemic side effects.

