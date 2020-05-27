As many as 683 children left in maternity wards and health units in 2019

The number of children left in maternity wards and other health facilities decreased by 9% last year, compared to the same period in 2018, to 683 children, according to data published on the website of the National Authority for the Child Rights Protection and Adoption (ANPDCA).

Of these, 527 children were left in maternity wards, 139 in pediatric wards, and 17 were left in other wards.

Also, 659 children were discharged, of whom 313 returned to their families, 23 were placed in families / with individuals and 274 in foster care.

At the same time, 26 children were placed in placement centers, seven children in emergency reception centers, and 16 children are found in other situations, according to ANPDCA data.