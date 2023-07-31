ASTRA Rock Festival-goers offered free tent camping on grounds of namesake Sibiu-based open-air museum

ASTRA Rock Festival-goers (August 11 - 13) have the unique opportunity to be the first tourists to benefit from free tent camping on the grounds of the Astra Open-air Museum sitting in Dumbrava Sibiului; this facility is not available in the rest of the year, the organizers said.

"This year, in a first, the festival offers free camping to ticket or subscription holders, in a permanently guarded enclosure equipped with ecological toilets, running water and hot showers," the organizers said in a release.

Festival subscriptions and tickets also ensure access to the museum, as well as to the multiple related activities scheduled for the weekend of August 11 - 13, on the occasion of the Feast of the Dormition of the Mother of God.

The bill of the three-day ASTRA Rock Festival is as follows:

- Friday, August 11: Ugly Kid Joe, Niste Baieti, Fara Zahar, Alpha Q, Rana;

- Saturday, August 12: Vita de Vie, Byron, Om la Luna, Tapinarii, Nuante;

- Sunday, August 13: Therapy?, The Hellfreaks, Gunshee, Doomsday Astronaut, The Groovy Bastards.

The recitals will take place alternately on the two stages of the festival, one located on the lake, the other in the Rural Market Fair. Apart from live musical performances, the cultural offer of ASTRA Rock 2023 will be completed by DJ sets and a generous offer of events, such as interactive workshops, poetry recitals and gastronomic surprises.

The ASTRA Rock Festival is organized by the Rock Culture Association and the ASTRA Museum, with the support of the Sibiu County Council and the Culture Ministry.

More information about the museum is available at: https://muzeulastra.ro/colectii/muzeul-in-aer-liber; the official website of the ASTRA Rock Festival - https://www.astrarock.ro; and the official Facebook page of the ASTRA Rock festival - https://www.facebook.com/astrarock.ro.