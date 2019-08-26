Attorney General William P. Barr Invites Romanian Minister of Justice Ana Birchall for Meeting in September

Attorney General Barr today invited Romanian Minister of Justice Ana Birchall to meet with him in Washington this coming September. The Department of Justice has worked closely with Ana Birchall and views her as a vital and trusted partner in the fight against corruption. Her leadership comes at a vital time for Romania, where controversies have raised questions about Romania’s commitment to rule of law values and have diminished public trust and caused increasing concern in the international community. Under Birchall’s leadership, Romania can once again be a model in the region for progress on anti-corruption issues.

The Attorney General and Minister Birchall first met in June in Bucharest, Romania, where Minister Birchall hosted the U.S./EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial, during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

In a bilateral meeting, the Attorney General and Minister discussed the U.S.-Romania Strategic Partnership, which is important for both our nations’ continued security and prosperity. The close collaborative relationship between the law enforcement agencies of Romania and the United States has resulted in significant joint successes in the fight against transnational crime, particularly in the areas of cybercrime-related fraud, narcotics trafficking, and human trafficking. These successes have protected citizens in both our countries.

In particular, during their June meeting, Minister Birchall emphasized her commitment to ensuring that Romania takes all steps necessary to strengthen its anti-corruption laws and processes. In their meeting in September, the Attorney General and Minister will discuss how the U.S. Department of Justice can assist the Minister, and her Ministry, in this vital task. The Department of Justice welcomes this opportunity to meet again with a valued and trusted partner who is committed to fighting for the rule of law.