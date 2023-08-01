August 1 in history

Tankers Day

1473 - Matei Corvinul (Matthias Corvinus), King of Hungary and Bohemia, declares Zalau a market-town under the Oppidum Zilah, giving it the privilege to trade freely with other cities

1862 - Establishment of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1867 - First session of the Romanian Literary Society, adoption of decision to change name to Romanian Academic Society (nowadays the Romanian Academy) and naming of its first President: Ion Heliade-Radulescu

1874 - Iasi-Ungheni wide gauge railroad is commissioned for use

1883 - Birth of Pantelimon (Pan) Halippa, political figure and publicist, frontrunner of the struggle for the union of Basarabia and Romania, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 30, 1979)

1891 - Birth of director Grigore Brezeanu (d. 1919)

1901 - Publishing, in Paris, of the first volume of the "Histoire de la langue roumaine" (History of the Romanian Language), Les origines (The origins), by Ovid Densusianu, the first monography dedicated to the origin and evolution of the Romanian language

1913 - Birth of poetess, prose writer, drama writer Coca Farago (d. 1 September 1974)

1915 - Birth of Gellu Naum, poet, writer and translator (d. September 29, 2001)

1928 - Birth of physician Constantin Maximilian, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 11 April 1997)

1938 - Birth of athlete Octavian Viscopoleanu, manager of the Romanian Athletics Federation, of the Steaua Bucharest Army Sports Club and of the Bucharest National Sports Complex (d. April 27, 2011)

1939 - Birth of actress Valeria Seciu

1943 - Great raid of Anglo-American aviation takes place over Ploiesti city

1945 - Birth of singer, composer and actor Tudor Gheorghe

1948 - Birth of actress Emilia Dobrin

1948 - Birth of writer Horia Ursu

1952 - Birth of actor Horatiu Malaele

1953 - Birth of set designer Puiu Antemir

1977 - Miners' strike in the Jiu Valley. The first and largest strike organized by workers during the communist regime in Romania (August 1-3)

1990 - Romania takes over the rotational presidency of the UN Security Council of which it became a non-permanent member for two years on January 1, 1990

1999 - Death of actress Silvia Dumitrescu-Timica (b. 29 October 1902)

2008 - Radio Free Europe ceases broadcast in Romania after 60 years, the station continuing to broadcast in the Republic of Moldova and the Transdniester region

2011 - Unveiling of bust of Pope John Paul II in Bucharest in memory of the historic visit he paid to Romania between 7 and 9 May 1999

2012 - Central Electoral Bureau announces final results for referendum to dismiss President Traian Basescu following his suspension by Parliament. Voter turnout: 46.24 percent; of those voting 87.52 percent vote for, 11.15 percent vote against. Referendum invalidated following voter turnout of less that 50 percent + 1

2014 - Death of stuntman, actor and director Szobi Cseh (Cseh I. Szabolcs-Imre), decorated posthumously by President Traian Basescu with the National Order of the Star of Romania

2016 - Death in Switzerland of Queen Anne, princess of Bourbon-Parma, wife of King Mihai I of Romania (b. 18 September 1923).