AUR is ahead of PSD in voting intention (AUR MP Tanasa)

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is the main political force in Romania, being ahead of the Social Democratic Party (ruling PSD) in voting intention, said deputy Dan Tanasa, AUR's spokesman, in central-western Alba Iulia, on Friday.

"We are the main political force in Romania. Not the main opposition force, we are the main political force in Romania. When you see the polls, you must know that we are above the PSD, at the moment, in terms of voting intention. And this is because we have not yet reached with our message to many Romanians, but we will get there. We will get there, because every day, every week, every month, there are events like this, where we gather and strengthen the AUR family," Dan Tanasa told a press conference in which PSD senator from Alba, Calin Gheorghe Maties, announced that he was joining AUR.

Tanasa added that "many other MPs and mayors, people who have done something in their field, will find themselves in the AUR team".

The deputy also said that AUR aims to win all the elections next year.

"And with God's help, it will win them," the AUR spokesman concluded.

The only PSD senator of Alba, Calin Gheorghe Maties, announced on Friday that he is joining AUR, the party on behalf of which he will run in the local elections of 2024 for the Alba Iulia City Hall.

AGERPRES