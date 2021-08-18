AUR (Alliance for the Unity of Romanians) is requesting president Iohannis, CSAT (Supreme Council for Country's Defence) and the Government not to expose the Romanian people to the wave of Afghani refugees, who could generate real threats to national security and would affect the country's already low budget.

"At this moment, our priority is the Romanian people. We are requesting the president, CSAT and the Government not to make any promises to the external partners which would expose the Romanian citizens to some social pressures and terrorist threats. As long as we live from loans, as a country, CSAT and the Government have no mandate to take responsibility in Romania's name, to make any commitment which would submit financial efforts to a national budget, which is already insufficient for the internal needs," George Simion MP, co-chairman of AUR, declared in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Senator Claudiu Tarziu, co-chairman of AUR, says in the same press release that Romania does not need to settle "the errors or failures of others", Agerpres informs.

"You cannot ask Romania to resolve a crisis of such magnitude, when the Citu Government and president Iohannis are already incapable of dealing with the multiple internal crisis - medical, demographic, social, economic, political, educational", senator Claudiu Tarziu said.