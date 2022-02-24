Aurescu demands support for Moldova and Georgia which are facing pressure from Russia

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday, at the extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, condemned the military aggression against Ukraine and reiterated the importance of continuing to support the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, which are facing pressure from Russia", informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to the MAE, Aurescu condemned in "strongest terms" Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, preceded by the recognition of the so-called "independence" of the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The head of the Romanian diplomacy pointed out that these actions represent "serious" violations of the international law and of the international commitments assumed by the Russian Federation, as well as of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, respectively of its inviolability of the borders.

Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's "firm" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting the "reprehensible and completely illegal path" of massive armed violence against a European state.

The foreign minister stated that Romania, together with the entire democratic international community, strongly rejects this "irresponsible" behavior, which "undermines the foundation of international relations and the norm-based international order."

He stressed that the "aggressive" actions of the Russian Federation will be faced with a firm, coordinated and substantial response from the Euro-Atlantic community, Agerpres.ro informs.

Aurescu reiterated Romania's call for an immediate and unconditional cessation of Russian military operations against Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian forces from the neighboring country and the cessation of any pressure on it.

According to the MAE, the head of Romanian diplomacy called for ensuring the security and safety of members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and reiterated the importance of continuing to support the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, which are facing pressure from Russia.