Aurescu: I reaffirm Romania's full trust in the independence, impartial ability of the International Criminal Court

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu spoke on Thursday in New York about Romania's "full" trust in the independence and impartiality of the International Criminal Court (ICC), told Agerpres.

He attended an informal ministerial meeting on the International Criminal Court hosted by the Foreign Minister of Lichtenstein, Dominique Hasler, on the sidelines the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"In my country's immediate vicinity, we are witnessing violations of international law, acts of aggression and widespread atrocities. We see an illegal and unjustified war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine, a blatant case of violation of the UN Charter, by a country that bears primary responsibility in maintaining international peace and security, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Aurescu told the meeting.

All these developments, he explained, have determined the international community to act with a sense of urgency and to grant renewed attention to international justice and accountability. Aurescu mentioned that an "unprecedented effort of mobilising resources has taken place, including on the international justice arena." He added that "we must further focus our political and diplomatic efforts to promote the International Criminal Court as an essential pillar in the international criminal justice system, which is ultimately fundamental for peace, stability and security."

"I take this opportunity to reaffirm Romania's full trust in the independent and impartial ability of the ICC to bring justice in all situations under its consideration," said Aurescu.

This is why, he added, Romania was among the 40 states which seized the court in March with regard to the situation in Ukraine.

"We will continue to support its vital role in the fight against impunity and in providing assistance and reparations to victims of mass atrocities," said Aurescu, adding that the efficiency of the court is related to the available resources. "Therefore, states parties have to fulfill their financial commitments to the court by making contributions to the regular budget in full and on time, and avoiding arrears. "

"This is particularly important at this juncture, when the Court is preparing for a very intense judicial activity in 2023," said Aurescu.