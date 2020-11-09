Aurescu requests Dutch support for polling station organization, counterpart Blok expresses full availability

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Bogdan Aurescu, has conducted, on Monday, an official visit to the Hague, in the Netherlands, upon the invitation of his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, whom he had political consultations with.

In this context, the head of Romanian diplomacy addressed the request on the part of Romania regarding the organization of polling stations of December 5 and 6 on Dutch territory, the Dutch side expressing its full availability, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasised the role of bridge between the two countries that the Romanian community represents in the Netherlands, being well-integrated and bringing a positive contribution to the development of society and economy in the host country," says the MAE.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic that both countries are facing, the head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized that solidarity and mutual assistance are vital for managing the crisis and addressed thanks for the good bilateral cooperation in this domain, underlining the repatriation of Romanian and Dutch citizens with the aid of the other party. At the same time, he referenced the importance of coordinating the actions of member-states at the EU level. In his turn, minister Blok thanked for the repatriation, with the aid of Romania, of over 160 Dutch citizens.

The two ministers emphasized, furthermore, the importance of deepening bilateral dialogue on security issues, in the context of NATO and the EU. The head of Romanian diplomacy reiterated Romania's interest for consolidating the role of the Netherlands in the NATO military presence on the southern side of the Eastern Flank, as well as within allied steps in the Black Sea.

Aurescu and Blok visited, on this occasion, the exhibition put up by the Romanian Diplomatic Archives in collaboration with the National Archives of the Netherlands, dedicated to the anniversary moment, and exchanged historical diplomatic documents.

The visit of the Foreign Minister, Bogdan Aurescu, to the Hague, planned initially for March 2020 and postponed in the context of the pandemic, took place in a symbolic context - the anniversary of 140 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two states.