Aurescu: We continue our efforts to increase Romania's capacity for transit of Ukrainian grain to third markets

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday in Constanta that Romanian authorities continue their efforts to increase Romania's capacity in facilitating the transit of Ukrainian grains to third markets and, at the same time, support international efforts to find alternative solutions, including, if possible, unblocking of the port of Odessa.

Regarding the possibility of the port of Odessa reopening, Aurescu said that he has reservations for obvious reasons of a military nature."We have been making efforts lately to increase Romania's capacity to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grains to third markets. It is quite complicated, because until this year we did not have Ukrainian grains in transit, which is natural because they would leave directly from Ukrainian ports, especially from the port of Odessa to third-country destinations. We will continue to take steps and I am convinced that all the Romanian authorities with responsibilities in this field will continue to take steps to increase transit and, at the same time, we support all international initiatives to find alternative solutions, including whether or not it will be possible to unblock the port of Odessa, although I must confess that I have my reservations about the possibility of the port being opened or demined or used. again for the transport of grain, for obvious reasons, of a military nature," Aurescu told a news conference in Constanta.According to him, finding solutions for the export of grains from Ukraine is a priority concern of the international community."But this situation remains on the agenda of priority concerns of the international community, it is discussed in all formats in which solutions can be identified, it is discussed in the context of NATO, and in the European context, and in the context of the UN. There are efforts being made by various countries, and Romania will be an integral part, as before, of these efforts. We will help the best we can," said Aurescu. AGERPRES