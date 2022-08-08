Authorities discover over 120 foreigners who were staying in Romania illegally

The authorities discovered more than 120 foreign citizens who were staying in Romania illegally, in the past week, according to a press release of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The immigration police carried out 667 operations, in the past week, in a quest to combat illegal staying and undeclared work of foreign citizens in Romania, sometimes in collaboration with other structures working in public order and security, and with experts from the Territorial Labour Inspectorate, identifying thus 123 foreign citizens who were staying illegally in Romania.

The same source specified that 109 people of the 139 will voluntarily return to their country of origin, while needing to observe a deadline for voluntary departure from the territory of Romania, 15 people were removed under escort, and for 34 people the measure of taking them into public custody was ordered, until their return from the territory of our country, Agerpres.

"During the reference period, 275 asylum applications were recorded in Romania, the applicants being in different stages of the procedure. Also, 14 applicants received the protection of the Romanian state, for 78 foreign citizens, decisions were issued rejecting the applications for granting a form of international protection, and for 2,094 Ukrainian citizens and third parties who arrived from Ukraine as a result of the armed conflict, residence permits were issued as beneficiaries of temporary protection. For 260 asylum seekers and 49 beneficiaries of protection in In Romania, the police have issued temporary identity documents or residence permits that certify their residence in our country," informs IGI.