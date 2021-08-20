Average medical doctors vaccination rate - 70%, but smaller for nurses, orderlies, strecher-bearers

The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, said on Friday that the average vaccination coverage in the cases of physicians is approximately 70%, being smaller than the ones for nurses, orderlies or stretcher-bearers.

"Vaccination rate is variable based on the county. There are counties that do very well with the medical doctors' vaccination coverage, reaching over 80%, there are counties where the situation is not as good. On average, medical doctors have been vaccinated at around 70%, the vaccine coverage being smaller for nurses and other staff - orderlies, stretcher-bearers," Mihaila declared for private TV broadcaster Digi24.

The minister mentioned that a draft law is being worked on, which states for periodic testing of non-vaccinated medical staff, so that the patients can be protected in the event they come into contact with them, Agerpres informs.

Mihaila specified that testing of those who are unvaccinated will not be made out of public funds.

"The Romanian tax-payer is putting at the disposal of the medical staff and all citizens free vaccination (...) and the vaccination is free. Testing for those who choose not to vaccinate should not be supported from public funds," Mihaila highlighted.