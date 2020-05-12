Average net nominal monthly earnings in March 2020 increase by 92 lei to 3,294 lei

The average net nominal monthly earnings in Romania were standing at 3,294 lei in March 2020, up 2.9% (92 lei) on a monthly basis and 7.1% compared to March 2019, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday.

The highest values of the average net nominal earnings were reported in information technology service activities, including computer service activities - 8,289 lei, and the lowest in hotels and restaurants - 1,605 lei.In March 2020, the average gross nominal earnings were 5,386 lei, 143 lei (+ 2.7%) higher than in February 2020.In March 2020, in most economic activities, the average net earnings increased on a monthly basis on the granting of occasional awards (quarterly, annual bonuses, for special performances or for the Easter holidays), in kind payments and aid money, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities).The most significant increases in the average net earnings were reported as follows: 20.9% in insurance, reinsurance and pension funds activities (except for those in the public social insurance system); 18.3 % in the manufacture of tobacco products; between 9.0% and 15.5% in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, financial intermediation (except for insurance and pension funding), manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, manufacture of beverages, manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, information technology service activities (including computer service activities), metal ore extraction; between 5.0% and 8.0% in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, publishing activities, manufacture of machinery and equipment, professional, scientific and technical activities, water capture, treatment and distribution, pulping and paper making, ancillary mining activities, administrative and support service activities, wholesale and retail trade (including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles).Decreases in the average net earnings compared to February 2020 were caused by interruptions of activity, furloughing, production failures or lower revenues (depending on contracts / projects) in some economic activities.The decreases in the average net earnings were also the result of occasional bonuses, in kind payments and cash benefits, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including securities) being paid in the previous month.In the public sector, there were slight monthly decreases in the average net earnings in education (-2.2%) and public administration (-0.4%). In healthcare and social assistance, the average net earnings increased slightly (+ 0.4%) from the previous month.