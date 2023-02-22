Average upload speed for fixed internet increases by more than 50% in 2022

The average upload speed for the fixed internet increased by over 50% last year, compared to 2021, and the download speed registered a 17% advance, according to the statistics developed by the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) based on the tests carried out within the Netograf platform, told Agerpres.

"In 2022, users in Romania experienced an average download speed of 533 Mbps for fixed cable internet, an increase of approximately 17% compared to the previous year, and an average upload speed of 455 Mbps, an increase of 52% compared to of the year 2021, at the level of the first 5 fixed internet providers according to the number of connections. Similar increases were also recorded in terms of mobile internet at the national level, with users experiencing an average download speed of 38 Mbps, 26% more higher than the previous year and an average upload speed of 15 Mbps, 46% higher than in 2021," ANCOM informs in the press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

From the analysis of the statistics related to the year 2022 for the fixed internet, there is a trend of balancing between the upload and download speeds on cable and wifi for the large providers on the Romanian market, a fact that suggests an adaptation of electronic communications services based on the expanded needs of users. Also, this trend signals the beginning of a mass digitization, in the sense of the preparation of Internet access support services to support an intensive use of content services over the Internet for more and more activities that also require a significant uplink speed, such as for example, telework or teleschool, ANCOM representatives specify.

As to the average data transfer speeds for the mobile Internet access service, auspicious growth is noted even in the absence of significant national implementations of 5G mobile technologies. At the same time, taking into account the experience of other states and regions regarding the implementation of 5G, it is very likely that the effects of the mobile spectrum usage licenses granted at the end of 2022 on average data transfer speeds will be seen starting this year.

Regarding the speeds recorded for the fixed internet access service through wifi connections, in 2022 users experienced an average national download speed of 135 Mbps, up 20% compared to 2021, and an average upload speed of 111 Mbps, 25% higher than the one recorded the previous year.

Also, in terms of the mobile internet access service, the results of the tests carried out by users on the Netograf platform in 2022 indicate an average download speed at national level of 38 Mbps, an increase of 26% compared to 2021, respectively a speed average upload of 15 Mbps, 46% higher than that recorded during 2021.

Netograf is an electronic platform developed by ANCOM to offer Internet users in Romania an independent, objective and free tool to permanently check the quality of the Internet access service they pay for.