B9 Summit/ President Biden to NATO leaders meeting in Bucharest: US pledges to defend eastern flank

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, wished a "successful summit" on Friday to the presidents of the allied states on NATO's Eastern Flank, gathered in Bucharest in the B9 Format, .

In a Twitter post, the head of the US administration said that he is "looking forward" to seeing them again at the NATO Summit in Madrid.

President Biden also said that the United States pledges to defend NATO's Eastern Flank, strengthening the region's energy security, and working together to support Ukraine."

On Friday, the presidents of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and of Poland, Andrzej Duda, initiators of the Bucharest 9 Format, received, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the participants in the B9 Summit.