Banca Comerciala Romana lists new bond issue with the Bucharest Stock Exchange

BCR (Banca Comerciala Romana - Romanian Commercial Bank) is listing a new bond issue with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), thus raising to 8.8 billion RON the value of all its bond issues listed so far on the stock exchange, BVB informs in a press release.

"A new issue of bonds worth 1 billion RON, issued by Banca Comerciala Romana, one of the most important financial groups in Romania, entered trading today on the Bucharest Stock Exchange," the press release states.

According to the same source, BCR29 is the 10th issue of bonds listed by the bank with the stock exchange, in the last 4 years, the value of all these issues reaching 8.8 billion RON.

The issue consists of non-preferential senior bonds, with a maturity of 6 years. The bonds received a long-term rating of BBB+ from Fitch and Baa2 from Moody's. BCR issued 2,000 shares with a nominal value of 500,000 RON, with a fixed interest rate of 7.55%.