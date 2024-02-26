Banca Transilvania Group posts 20 pct increase in net consolidated profit in 2023

Banca Transilvania Financial Group's net consolidated profit increased by 20% in 2023 compared to the previous year, to RON 2.98 billion, of which the bank's profit of RON 2.49 billion was 14% higher than in 2022, reads a BT press release, told Agerpres.

The bank's operating profit rose to RON 3.50 billion, up 29.8% from 2022.

BT Financial Group's assets reached RON 169.2 billion at the end of last year. Loans grew to RON 75.6 billion while customer deposits reached RON 138.1 billion.

The number of cards reached 6 million, and card transactions in 2023 increased by 22% compared to 2022. BT has over 3.7 million single digital customers, representing 89% of active customers. The number of payments by phone increased by 48% in 2023.

Last year, BT financed companies with RON 23 billion and individuals with RON 10 billion and granted over 270,000 new loans.

According to the cited release, BT was the largest partner in government programs launched in 2023, with more than RON 3.35 billion in financing.

The number of active clients reached 4.2 million. The bank attracted 623,000 new customers in 2023, of which 93,000 are companies and 530,000 are individuals.

Within five years, from the end of 2018 to the end of 2023, BT has doubled its assets, loans and deposits, and the active customer base has grown by almost 50%.