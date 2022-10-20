Beldy Castle, from Jibou, rehabilitated within the Attractive Romania program

The Béldy Castle in Jibou, a historical monument building dating from the beginning of the 20th century, will be rehabilitated within the Attractive Romania program, financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), told Agerpres.

The chairman of the western Salaj County Council, Dinu Iancu-Salajanu, participated on Wednesday, October 19, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, at the signing of the financing contract regarding the restoration of Beldy Castle, in an event that marked the start of investments in the realization of tourist and cultural routes included in the Attractive Romania program and financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"With the signing of this financing contract, we manage to attract an important amount to Salaj that will allow us to rehabilitate a valuable historical building and turn it into one of the most popular tourist attractions in the area. I am convinced that by enhancing of Beldy Castle and its inclusion in the Route of the most representative castles in Romania, as well as by carrying out other projects to promote local tourism, we will succeed in increasing the visibility and attractiveness of the Country of Silvania as a tourist destination," Dinu Iancu-Salajanu stated in a press release on Thursday.

The Beldy Castle restoration project has a total value of 34.685 million RON, of which the maximum eligible value is 21.914 million RON.

According to historians, the Béldy castle in Jibou was built at the beginning of the 20th century on the occasion of the marriage of Kálman Béldy (1882 - 1946) with Pálma Weselényi (1881 - 1958), on land donated by the bride's father, Bela Weselényi ( 1847 - 1904). The castle was nationalized in 1948, after which an age home and later a center for people with neuropsychic disabilities operated in this location. The castle was ceded to the descendants of count Béldy in 2009, it being later purchased by the Salaj County Council.