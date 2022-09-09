Benjamin Kruithof wins final of Cello Section of George Enescu International Competition 2022

The young musician Benjamin Kruithof won the George Enescu International Competition 2022, Cello Section, after the final of the competition, held at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, in which he performed the Concerto in B minor for cello and orchestra op. 104 by Dvorak, accompanied by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Tito Munoz, a release sent on Thursday night to AGERPRES reads.

Constantin Borodin (Republic of Moldova/Romania) placed second and Constantin Siepermann (Germany) came third.

The jury also awarded the Prize for the Best Foreign Accompanist, which went to the Italian Claudio Berra.

The jury of the Cello Section at the 2022 edition of the Enescu Competition consists of: David Geringas (president of the jury), Natasha Brofsky, Enrico Dindo, Reinhard Latzko, Leonid Gorokhov, Alexandra Gutu, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, Marin Cazacu and Meehae Ryo.

Benjamin Kruithof, from Luxembourg, plays an eighteenth-century instrument, made by the Italian luthier G. B. Guadagnini, which is made available to him by the Berlin University of Arts.

He began studying cello at the age of 5 at the Conservatoire du Nord with Raju Vidali. Benjamin Kruithof has performed with the Chamber Orchestra of Luxembourg, the Herford Philharmonic, the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra, in such places as Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Gasteig Munich, Kings Place in London, Changsha Concert Hall, Renmin University Hall, Guangzhou Opera, Luxembourg Philharmonic, Cortot Hall in Paris.

He performed with Conrad van Alphen, Adrian Adlam, Vadym Kholodenko, Alena Baeva, Semyon Gavrikov, Pascal Schumacher, Thomas Hell, Florian Krumpock, Hartmut Haenchen and Vahan Mardirossian.

In February 2020, he recorded his first CD of the Herford Philharmonic at Ars Production.

In 2021 he was invited to attend the Seiji Ozawa International Academy in Switzerland.

The 18th edition of the George Enescu International Competition takes place in Bucharest between the 4th and the 18th of September.

At the online stage of the Competition were registered over 100 young musicians from all over the world, among them, 34 talented artists having the opportunity to climb the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum in the Semifinal and Final stages at the three interpretive sections: violin, cello and piano.