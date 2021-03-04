Berbeceanu: Bucharest deserves honest and efficient administration, one Capital Prefecture employees can offer

Former prefect of the Capital Traian Berbeceanu declared that the people of Bucharest have the right and deserve an honest and efficient administration, one that the employees of the Capital Prefecture can offer, according to AGERPRES.

"I had the pleasure to meet here special people, good professionals dedicated to the institution and the citizens of Bucharest. Together, we completed the team with other equally valuable officials. We overcame difficult challenges, as there have never been, you showed me involvement and dedication, resilience and perseverance. Only thanks to you have we performed in a far too short term for how many important projects we would have wanted to accomplish together. The people of Bucharest have the right and deserve an honest and efficient administration, one that you can offer! I am honored to have been by your side, thank you for being by my side!" wrote Traian Berbeceanu, on Thursday, on Facebook.

He was released from the post of prefect of Bucharest by a government decision adopted on Wednesday.