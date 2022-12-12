Bianca Ghelber, European champion in hammer throw, nominated best Romanian athlete of 2022

Bianca Florentina Ghelber, European hammer throw champion, was nominated as the best athlete of 2022 by the Romanian Athletics Federation (FRA), which will award its best athletes and coaches in a festivity scheduled for Friday, December 16, at the FRA headquarters (12:30 p.m.), according to an announcement posted by the organization on the social networks.

Bianca Ghelber (SCM Bacau-CSA Steaua Bucharest, coach Mihaela Melinte) won the gold medal in the hammer throw, in the European Championships in Munich, after a 20-year break. She also ranked 6th in the World Championships that took place in July, in Eugene (Oregon/USA), the same as she did at the last edition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Ionela Tarlea (400 m hurdles) won the previous gold medal for Romania in 2022, the European Senior Championships, before Ghelber's current success.

The award for the best athlete of 2022 went to Alin Firfirica (CSA Steaua Bucuresti-CSM Onesti, coach Teodor Agachi), who ranked 7th in the discus throw event both at the World Championships in Eugene and at the European Championships in Munich.

In the youth category (U23), the best athlete was Mihai Sorin Dringo (CSU - CSM Oradea, coach Robert-Stefan Olah), who ranked 5th in the 400 m event at the European Under-23 Championships and also won the gold at Balkan senior championships and set new national records for youth and seniors (45sec38/100) outdoors, the national indoor record for U23 (46sec79/100) and the indoor record for seniors in the 4x400m race (3min10sec36/100).

Mihai Motorca (CS Gloria Arad, coach Constantin Miclea) was named the best junior (U18) in 2022, the year in which he won the bronze medal in the discus throw event at the European Junior Championships, the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Festival European and U18 Balkan Championships.

Two more athletes were nominated for mountain running, namely Denisa Dragomir (FC Arges Pitesti, coach Valentin Coroja) came out a double world champion at the Skyrunning WC and at the World Mountain Running Championships in Thailand, and Madalina Florea (CSM Sighisoara, coach Ioan Avram) became European vice-champion in mountain running this year and bronze medalist at the World Championships of uphill mountain running.

Mihaela Melinte was chosen as the best coach of 2022 by the Romanian Athletics Federation, followed by Teodor Agachi, Robert Olah, Constantin Miclea, Valentin Coroja, Ioan Avram. AGERPRES