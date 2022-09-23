BIEFF2022: Fairytale, Alexander Sokurov's most recent film to be screened Monday, in the opening of the festival

The special screening "Fairytale," the latest production signed by film director Alexander Sokurov, will mark the debut of the 12th edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival on Monday, an annual event dedicated to new forms of exploration of the cinematic language.

According to a press release from the organizers, sent to AGERPRES on Friday, until October 2, the programme will bring to the big screens more than 70 films signed by artists from all over the world, many of whom have already confirmed their presence at the screenings hosted by the Cinema Elvire Popesco and Cinemateca Eforie cinema halls.

Along with the artists who arrived at the festival, there will be present in Bucharest, during the seven days dedicated to this event, the professionals jurors of the three competitive sections - directors, producers, selectors and film critics, who are tasked with choosing the winners of the five awards offered at this edition of BIEFF.

Ewa Szablowska, the artistic director of the New Horizons International Festival in Poland, producer Ada Solomon, whose name is associated with more than 70 multi-awarded films, together with Carmen Gray - cultural journalist, film critic and independent selector, will watch and analyze the seven productions competing for the BIEFF Award for the best feature film, worth 20,000 euros, consisting of post-production services offered by Avanpost.

In the competition section dedicated to international short films, the jury will include Doris Bauer, co-director of the international Vienna Shorts festival, Marian Freistuhler, selector of the international competition at the Short Film Festival Hamburg, film director Andreea Bortun, winner of the BIEFF Grand Prize in 2021. The three professionals from the world of film will designate the winners of the prizes awarded in this section: the BIEFF Award for the Best Short Film and the Award for the Best Director, worth 1,000 euros each, offered by the Romanian Filmmakers' Union (UCIN).

The film that will impress the jurors with the Best Visual Concept will be rewarded with a prize worth 1,000 euros.

The 12th edition of BIEFF will offer viewers the chance to see 12 local films on the big screen, representative of the landscape of experimental cinema in Romania.

The festival can be followed on bieff.ro, FB: bieff.romania, Instagram, Youtube.