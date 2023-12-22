Biro Rozalia: 29 pct of Romanian children live in relative poverty, highest rate of EU

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MP Biro Rozalia said on Friday that 29 percent of Romanian children live in relative poverty, the highest rate in the European Union member states, mentioning a UNICEF report for our country that shows that although there are important social and family policies in Romania, their efficiency is not enough.

She brought to mind, in context, the International Day of Human Solidarity, December 20, marked, unfortunately, by the tragedy of the high school boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc, but also the recent incidents at the Charles University in Prague, where 14 innocent young people died, Agerpres informs.

"The solidarity generated by this tragic event - in the local community, the Hungarian community as a whole, in the country and at the European level, because we also see the Hungarian Government that came with the intention of helping - is something that must be appreciated and emphasized. Proof that there is solidarity, but, unfortunately, tragic events are the ones that squeeze this feeling out of us or bring it to the surface," said Biro Rozalia.

The deputy presented statistical data on the phenomenon of poverty, stating that, in Romania, in the period 2019 - 2021, 29 percent of children live in relative poverty."It is the highest rate in the member states of the European Union. (...) Relative poverty is well defined, meaning that the respective family does not have enough income to ensure a normal life and must save on food consumption, utilities, medical services, non-enrollment of children in school," said the deputy.According to her, statistical data show a continuous increase of this percentage in our country.A study carried out by Save the Children organization, mentions the number of 1.5 million children at risk of poverty and social exclusion in 2021, with 95 percent of them belonging to families that cannot cover their basic needs (food, strictly necessary goods and medicines).Statistics also show that 40 percent of these households have lower incomes in 2022 than in 2021, which means a deepening of the phenomenon.A very affected category in the case of these vulnerable families are single-parent families and those with persons or children with disabilities.In her opinion, social protection for children should be extended, in order to find those forms of subsidy that are more aimed at eradicating poverty among children, it is necessary to find ways to ensure the access of all children to quality basic services: care, education, food.