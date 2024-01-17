Biro Rozalia (UDMR): 2024 should be year of rebuilding trust, as was established at Davos

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputy Biro Rozalia, the chairwoman of the Foreign Policy Commission in the Chamber of Deputies, declared on Wednesday, in a press conference in Oradea, that 2024 will also have to be the Year of Rebuilding Confidence in Romania, as was recently decided at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and her priorities as an MP also take into account this desire.

"Although 2024 remains a year of skills, as decided by the European Commission, we cannot ignore what is happening at the Davos Economic Forum. In this year of rebuilding confidence, as agreed at the forum, we must first of all look at the local level, because this is the basis: how we, local communities, can find and build partnerships between different actors in society, have a real dialogue, where we not only discuss, but also hear our needs and how we can bring answers, solutions, to these needs," said Biro Rozalia.

The Bihor UDMR deputy mentioned that, in setting her objectives for 2024, she has in mind the annual global risk report, presented a few days ago in Davos. The global research carried out shows the main problems that the population will face in the next decade, being highlighted, first of all, in the short term, the major fear of polarization of society and the fear of misinformation and lack of information.

"In this multi-crisis situation, which we are facing worldwide, in which the citizen suffers the most, for me, as a parliamentarian, the priorities of 2024, both in the parliamentary dimension, for legislative changes, and in the activity in the community, have pay attention to the family, especially the single-parent family and those with many children, the child and the elderly," stated Biro Rozalia.

According to her, in relation to families, UDMR will focus on legislative initiatives to facilitate as much as possible the establishment of start-ups and small companies, developing the entrepreneurial mentality, and as regards the elderly, UDMR will continue the successful project started three years ago years called "Life for years" through which a network of Hungarian pensioners was created, with 38 organizations in 17 counties. Additionally, with the help of local administrations, possibilities of involving pensioners in various activities will be sought, in order to bring added value to the community, but also for an appropriate income for the elderly.

As the head of the parliamentary delegation of the Central European Initiative, Biro Rozalia mentioned that, following the meetings organized in 2023, it was decided that, in February, the development strategy and major objectives, the priorities of this collaboration format, considering the permanent change at the geo-political level and especially, the need for dialogue between EU member countries and non-member countries, from the eastern part of the EU.