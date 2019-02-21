Bleak outlook on Romanian school: numerous strategy changes, bureaucracy and lack of equipment

The Romanian school is perceived in a bleak outlook by the majority of the respondents to an IRES survey, commissioned by the Union of Publishers in Romania (UER), released on Thursday, which noticed the numerous changes in the education strategy, consistency of school curricula and equipment, bureaucracy or overloaded subject matters.

According to the qualitative results of the study, there is a lot of bureaucracy, schools lack equipment, especially in rural areas, and what is learned in school is too theoretical and unrelated to the labor market.

The respondents' complaints also refer to the quality of the education ministers, the outdated nature of the education system (the existence of school inspectorates, the lack of enthusiasm of teachers, etc.), as well as to communication problems between teachers and parents.

The parents complain about the overloaded subject matters and the volume of the homework that children have to solve, which results in their not having enough time to play or for extracurricular activities.

According to the survey, pupils in Romania are perceived by the interviewed teachers as being disinterested, disoriented, opportunistic, stressed, more pragmatic than other generations, with low levels of concentration, proactive. Teachers are characterized by their parents as being involved, devoted, but some of them are presented in less favorable terms, teachers being criticized for disinterest in the educational act, and their teaching methods are described as unattractive to students.

According to the study, the responsibility for the current state of the Romanian education belongs to the institutions, the ministry, the school inspectorates, the media, the society, the school curriculum, but also the teachers and pupils.

Respondents recommend maintaining a balance between classical and modern methods, so that there are no major differences between schools, as not all schools benefit from technological progress. At the same time, they recommend that prior to the adoption of new technologies in schools, solutions should be found to the existing structural problems, for the modernization of some schools, sports halls, laboratories, etc.

In contrast, according to the quantitative results of the study, 77 percent of the respondents said they have a good and very good opinion about the Romanian school, only 18 percent affirming they have a bad opinion about the education in our country. At the same time, the degree of satisfaction with the school is very high: one fifth of the respondents - 21 percent - are very pleased with the school unit, 67 percent say they are content, while only 1 in 10 respondents maintains being dissatisfied. Against this background of increased appreciation, the school recommendation indicator is high, more than 8 out of 10 parents saying they would recommend the school where they their child is learning to other parents as well.