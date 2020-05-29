BNR reduces its inflation forecast to 2.8% for end-2020

Romania's National Bank (BNR) reduced the inflation forecast for end-2020 to 2.8% from 3% and for the next year the central bank forecast an inflation rate down to 2.5% compared to the previous forecast of 3.2%.

"According to the basic scenario, after reaching 4.04% at end-2019 and afterwards it decreased to 2.68% in April 2020, the annual inflation rate is estimated to remain around the central target for the entire horizon of the prognosis, at the level of 2.8% for end-2020 and 2.5% at end-2021. Compared to the previous Report, the indicator is forecast at values by 0.2 percentage point lower at end-2020 and by 0.7 for December 2021," the Report reads.