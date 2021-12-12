Bogdan Aurescu to attend EU member-state foreign ministers' meeting; Ukraine situation on agenda

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend, on Monday, the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the European Union's member-states, reunited within the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will take place in Brussels.

The European Foreign Affairs Ministers will have an exchange of opinions regarding a series of topics of actuality such as developments regarding Ukraine, the situation in Belarus, the Cypriot file (Varosha) and Ethiopia. The meeting's agenda also shows the relations EU-Africa, EU-Central Asia and relations with Venezuela, shows a MAE release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.

On the sidelines of the FAC, Bogdan Aurescu, together with other counterparts from EU member-states, will participate in an informal breakfast with the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, regarding the geopolitical aspects of energy. Furthermore, the head of Romanian diplomacy will participate in an event with representatives of the democratic opposition in Belarus, hosted by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. Furthermore, the FAC meeting will feature a working dinner of the European Foreign Affairs Ministers with the head of Qatari diplomacy.The European Ministers of Foreign Affairs will approach the situation regarding Ukraine from the perspective of developments on the eastern border of this state with Russia "which raise a high degree of concern at the European and Euro-Atlantic level. Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate the concern regarding the security situation in the proximity of Ukraine and on the Black Sea and will emphasize the need to prepare an adequate reaction of the EU, which must remain united and firm".The discussion regarding Belarus takes place in the context of "continuing deterioration of the internal situation and the instrumentation of migration by the Minsk regime, on the eastern border of the EU." Minister Aurescu will hail the adoption on December 2 of additional measures against Belarus, as was convened in the FAC meeting on November 15. He will emphasize, also, the importance of maintaining on the EU's agenda of the subject, both from the perspective of internal developments, as well as in connection to the developments within the Eastern Partnership.Regarding the Cypriot file and the developments in Varosha, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will express solidarity with Cyprus and will reiterate Romania's support for the solving of the file with the enforcement of the resolutions of the UN's Security Council. He will emphasize the importance of the approach of the EU-Turkey relations from a wider strategic perspective, in line with the European Council of June 24 conclusions.The Ministers will also have an exchange of opinions regarding EU-Africa relations, in preparation of the European Union - African Union Summit of February 17-18, 2022, but also to evaluate the situation on the continent. Minister Bogdan Aurescu will emphasize the importance of a summit with concrete results to reflect the common vision regarding the future of EU-Africa relations.The discussion regarding EU-Central Asia relations will target the EU's commitment in the region and will discuss ways for the EU to cooperate with states in the region regarding Afghanistan. The Romanian Foreign Minister will express support for the development of opportunities in the domain of connectivity, including in the context of the adoption of the EU Global Gateway strategy, as well as for an efficient management of the challenges relating to the consequences of the Afghan crisis.The developments in Venezuela will be discussed following regional and municipal elections on November 21. Bogdan Aurescu will express appreciation for the activity of the EU's mission for electoral observation and will show that cooperation with partners, especially the USA, remains essential.During the working dinner with the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, the ministers will have an exchange of opinions on the topic of the situation in Afghanistan and the contribution Qatar can have in this context, including in the perspective of EU interests.