Border police catch 103 migrants hiding in westbound cargo trucks

Border police caught on Wednesday a total of 103 migrants attempting to illegally cross Romania's border to Hungary through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, aboard two trucks bound for the Schengen Area.

The first truck, driven by a Romanian, was transporting PVC windows and doors from Romania to Italy.

"Based on a risk analysis, the authorities proceeded to a thorough inspection of the vehicle, discovering 75 foreign citizens hiding in the cargo compartment, among the transported goods," the Arad Border Police said.

Later on, a long-haul truck transporting auto parts from Turkey to Germany and driven by a Turkish citizen pulled in for clearance at the same border crossing point; 28 migrants were found in the trailer.

All 103 migrants were taken to the border police precincts for investigation, which determined that they are Bangladesh, India and Pakistan nationals who were attempting to reach the Schengen Area. AGERPRES