Border police find 58 migrants hiding in three trailer trucks at Nadlac II Border Crossing Point

Politia de Frontiera
migranti tir

Authorities at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point have caught 58 migrants from various countries who have tried to leave the country hiding in three trucks, in the last 24 hours, the drivers being investigated for migrant smuggling.

The drivers are a Romanian, a Bulgarian and a Polish national and were transporting, according to their accompanying documents, automotive machinery, polycarbonate sheets and shoes for commercial companies in the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary.

"Following a thorough check of the means of transport, a total of 58 foreign nationals were found hidden in semi-trailers among the goods being transported, with 46 people discovered in one transport alone. The persons were taken over and transported to the sector headquarters for investigation where, following checks, our colleagues established that they are citizens from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, some of them having entered our country legally, others being asylum seekers," the Arad Border Police informed on Friday.

The drivers are being investigated for migrant smuggling, and the foreign nationals hidden in the trailer trucks are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.AGERPRES

