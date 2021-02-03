Border police finds 28 migrants hidden in trucks at Nadlac II, Varsan crossing points

Arad border police discovered 28 migrants from Afghanistan and Syria who attempted, in the past 24 hours, to leave the country hidden in five trucks checked at the Nadlac II and Varsand border crossing points, according to AGERPRES.

During thorough checks on three trucks, which were about to leave the country through Nadlac II crossing point, the border police discovered 19 foreign citizens hidden in the trailers.

The trucks were driven by a Turkish driver, a Romanian and a Bulgarian driver, according to a press release sent on Wednesday by the Arad Border Police.

Following the checks, it was established that the migrants came from Afghanistan, they are between 14 and 26 years old and are asylum seekers.

Two other trucks driven by a Romanian and a Bulgarian driver, respectively, carried nine migrants from Afghanistan and Syria, aged between 11 and 24, who were asylum seekers in Romania.

In all cases, the border police are currently investigating the foreign citizens for attempts to cross the state border illegally, and drivers could be investigated for migrant trafficking.