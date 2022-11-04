 
     
Border police intercept two groups of migrants attempting to illegally cross western border

Arad County border authorities intercepted on Friday two groups of migrants from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as they attempted to leave the country hidden in two long-haul trucks.

Thus, eight people - five Pakistanis, two Nepalis and one Bangladeshi - were discovered at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point in the trailer of a timber truck bound for France, driven by a Romanian.

At the Nadlac I Border Crossing Point, three migrants from Afghanistan were found during the customs clearance check in a long-haul truck traveling from Turkey to Hungary; they are asylum seekers in Romania, but "intended to fraudulently reach the Schengen Space", the Arad Border Police said.

