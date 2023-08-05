Border Police: More than 181k people entered Romania on Friday, 18k of them Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Friday, 181,458 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 17,797 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, approximately 345,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 86,800 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points throughout the country, both on their way in and on their way out.

"The most intense traffic was recorded at the Romanian-Hungarian border, where we had more than 108,500 people and approximately 39,400 means of transport, followed by the Romanian-Bulgarian border, where we had more than 80,200 people with approximately 25,000 means of transport who carried out the control formalities," the same source shows.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,395,269 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.In the areas of operation, the border crossing points and the "green border," the police found 56 illegal acts (35 offences and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, for which they issued fines reaching approximately RON 67,000.Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately RON 183,400.On Friday, 34 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 26 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons."On the border with Hungary, 12 border crossing points are operational in the international regime for people, cars and trucks, and on the border with Bulgaria, 11 border crossing points are operational", states the IGPF.