Brexit and Romanian community discussed by Minister Intotero with British Ambassador

Brexit, the Romanian community in the UK and a better information with respect to this topic, as well as events organised by Romania while holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union were discussed on Wednesday by the Minister for Romanians Abroad, Natalia Intotero, and the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Andrew Noble, at a meeting that took place at the MRP headquarters.

"The Minister hailed the support granted by the UK to the Romanian communities on its territory, including to the young people who studied or are studying in the UK. At the same time, Natalia-Elena Intotero mentioned the insecurity felt by the Romanian community in the UK, which is worried about its post-Brexit future. The Minister underscored that the priority of the Romanian authorities, in the context of Brexit and PRESCONS 2019, are the European citizens' interests and the role of Romania is to act as a mediator, first of all, and a promoter of dialogue," reads a release of the MRP (Ministry of Romanians Abroad) sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Natalia Intotero presented the MRP approach in keeping Romanians in the UK informed with respect to Brexit. Thus, the Ministry has an internal working committee for European affairs in charge with monitoring the developments in the process of withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, in order to keep informing the Romanian citizens established on the British territory.

Moreover, the MRP maintains a permanent dialogue with the MAE and Romania's diplomatic mission in London, as well as with the consular office of Romania and created a dedicated mail address, brexit@mprp.gov.ro, where the Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom send questions related to their future on the British territory. Their main concerns are related to topics such as residence, studies, transport of persons and goods.

Minister for Romanians Abroad informed Ambassador Andrew Noble about the information campaigns carried out by the MRP at both internal level - "Information at home! Safety in the world!" - as well as abroad.

"Natalia-Elena Intotero also mentioned, in this respect, that in the next days experts of the MRP will be in the UK to carry out such information sessions on how to draft projects to obtain non-reimbursable funds from the MRP. Such sessions took place on February 1 in Manchester and also on February 2 in London," reads the release.

Ambassador Andrew Noble appreciated the programmes and initiatives of the MRP and accepted the invitation addressed by the Minister to participate in events that are part of the campaigns the Ministry is going to carry out this year.

In his turn, he invited the MRP representatives to participate in the event organised for the information of the Romanian citizens in the UK, in Manchester and London, in February, at the British side's initiative, specifies the MRP release.

The discussion also covered the reunions the MRP organises while Romania is holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, mentioning that the problems facing the diaspora, in the current European context, is among the topics she will bring to the debate table. Minister Natalia-Elena Intotero invited the Ambassador to participate in such actions.

"Also, on the sidelines of this meeting, the British diplomat voiced his appreciation for the Romanian community in the UK, which integrated very well and is valuable both in terms of its contribution to the British economy and its attitude toward work and the British society. The Ambassador evoked the possibility of a collaboration with aimed at capitalizing on modern Romania's image and its values among the British," reads the MRP release.