British Ambassador: None of us has full rights when others still don't have any rights

None of us has full rights when there are others who don't have any rights still, British Ambassador Andrew Noble said on Thursday at a reception organized in collaboration with several diplomatic missions in the Capital City Bucharest, called "32 Years of Equality, Inclusion and Freedom in Romania."

We rightly demand that we have freedom of expression, in order to be the best version of ourselves, the right to education, the right to be loved, the right to work and to contribute to society and the economy, the right to marry and to have children, to travel safely or just to be safe in our homes and to have food on the table. Too many people do not have this freedom. So I call on our governments to ensure our freedom by guaranteeing human rights for all individuals and groups in society, the British diplomat said.

The event brought together representatives of organizations advocating for minority rights, diplomats and politicians.

In this context, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, appreciated that "the change of mentalities is the most difficult thing to achieve in a society."

Israel's ambassador, David Saranga, remembered how two years ago, when the rainbow-coloured flag was hoisted at his embassy, as a symbol of support for the LGBT community, a "huge" number of hateful comments appeared on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page.

In her turn, the executive director of the Accept Association, Teodora Ion-Rotaru, reminded that in Romania "the LGBT community still does not have basic rights, such as the recognition of family life, marriage and parental rights."

Adrian Coman also spoke on this topic. Together with his husband, he sued Romania with the ECHR so that their marriage would be recognized in the country.

