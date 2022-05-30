Bucharest Chamber of Commerce: Romanian specialists can get involved in achieving complex industrial objectives

Romanian specialists can get involved in achieving complex industrial objectives in the field of energy from renewable sources, but also in the chemical, petrochemical, building materials and machine building industries, Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) President Iuliu Stocklosa said, Agerpres reports.

According to a press release, CCIB organised an event dedicated to promoting trade and economic cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic. On this occasion, Stocklosa underlined that Romania can deliver "a wide range of products that the Kyrgyz economy - in full development - needs".He also pointed out the very good conditions enjoyed by foreign investors, including in terms of taxes and duties, as well as the advantages offered by the geographical position of the Kyrgyz Republic and the membership of this country in various international organisations.The event was attended by Romanian businessmen working in the fields of: energy, transport infrastructure, traffic management, tourism, as well as representatives of professional associations and institutions interested in the business, investment and cooperation opportunities offered by this Central Asian country.The event took place on the sidelines of a working visit to Romania by a delegation from the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan) to Ukraine, accredited in Romania and Bulgaria, a delegation composed of Ermek Sarybaev, Diplomatic Adviser, and Ermek Kanybekov, Secretary III.On this occasion, the President of the CCIB, who is also the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic to Romania, and the Honorary Consulate is based in the CCIB Palace, stressed that in this country there is interest in two-way collaboration: on the one hand to attract investors and Romanian tourists and, on the other hand, for the purchase of products and technologies, in various fields of activity.