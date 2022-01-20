 
     
Bucharest City Hall, subordinated orgs raided in corruption case investigations (sources)

pmb

On Thursday, prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) conducted searches at the Bucharest City Hall and two local institutions operating under its authority in a case regarding corruption, judicial sources have told AGERPRES.

According to the sources, searches were also being carried out at the Landscape Architecture and Public Monuments General Directorate as well as at the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk.

"Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate - Corruption-related Crime are investigating a criminal case involving suspicions of corruption-related crimes committed between 2020 and 2021. On January 20, 2022, as a result of obtaining the legal authorisations from the relevant court, home searches are carried out at three public institutions based in Bucharest. In this case, the prosecutors are aided by the Romanian Gendarmerie General Inspectorate," according to a DNA statement.

