Bucharest City sees most new COVID-19 cases in Romania - 1,121, Prahova County is next

covid test

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,121 and the counties of Prahova - 650, Brasov - 518, Bihor - 477, and Timis - 434, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud - 63, Mehedinti - 66 and Botosani - 72.

Bucharest City records an incidence rate of 12.44 Covid cases per thousand population, on a decline for 13 straight days.

Ilfov County ranks first by the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 14.18 cases per 1,000 population, followed by the counties of Prahova - 10.9, Bihor - 10.82, Alba - 10.14, and Arad - 9.98.

All of Romania's 41 counties are in the red zone (with more than three cases per 1,000 population).

 

