Bucharest City sees most new COVID-19 cases in Romania - 181, followed by Giurgiu, Timis counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 181 and the counties of Giurgiu - 104, Timis - 85, and Cluj - 73, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Teleorman - 3, and Tulcea - 7.

Bucharest City records an incidence rate of 1.78 Covid cases per thousand population, on a steady decline from the previous days.

Arad County ranks first by the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 3.04 cases per 1,000 population, followed by Cluj County with 2.56.

As many as of 32 of Romania's 41 counties are in the green safe zone, 9 counties are in the yellow zone (with less than three cases per 1,000 population), and one is in the red zone (with over 3 cases per 1,000 population).

