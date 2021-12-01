Bucharest City sees most new COVID-19 cases in Romania - 181, followed by Giurgiu, Timis counties

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 181 and the counties of Giurgiu - 104, Timis - 85, and Cluj - 73, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Teleorman - 3, and Tulcea - 7.

Bucharest City records an incidence rate of 1.78 Covid cases per thousand population, on a steady decline from the previous days.Arad County ranks first by the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 3.04 cases per 1,000 population, followed by Cluj County with 2.56.As many as of 32 of Romania's 41 counties are in the green safe zone, 9 counties are in the yellow zone (with less than three cases per 1,000 population), and one is in the red zone (with over 3 cases per 1,000 population).