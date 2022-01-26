Bucharest Court of Appeal evacuated after bomb threat

A person called in on Wednesday morning to the single emergency number 112 and made a threat that the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal is the site for an explosive device.

The building was evacuated and traffic in the area was restricted.

"This morning, in a call to 112, a person announced the existence of an explosive device inside the Bucharest Court of Appeal. The building was evacuated, and bomb technicians are conducting checks. In order to facilitate intervention, traffic restrictions have been applied in the area," the Bucharest Police announces.