Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan: Municipality is 2.5 billion lei in debt

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan announced that the current debts of the municipality amount to 2.5 billion lei.

Speaking at a press conference, the Mayor said that the accounts of the Bucharest City Hall have been frozen since August, which is why no payments for investment works are possible.

To put things in perspective, Nicusor Dan explained that 2.5 billion lei represent the costs of the Drumul Taberei underground stretch, of the Braila Danube bridge, or those required to build 10,000 apartments.

"This is where unhinged spending on petty flower decorations, fairs and municipal companies have brought us," he said.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that he wants the debt the municipality owes the National Tax Agency through the Bucharest Transport Corporation to be rescheduled and the debt ceiling to be raised, adding that major investment works will start in February.