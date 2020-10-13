Bucharest Prefect: Schools to switch to online-only classes when infection incidence rate is around 3.4

Bucharest Prefect Gheorghe Cojanu announced on Tuesday that the capital city's pre-university educational institutions will switch to the red online-only operating scenario when the COVID-19 incidence rate will be about 3.4 per 1,000 population and after three days of successive increase of this indicator.

"Measures will be taken after the ratio exceeds 3, but not at 3.05, we will wait for 3.4 or something like this, taking into account the real population. (...) If we see that there is a steady increase for three days in a row after the incidence rate goes past 3 we will reach a decision within the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations, on the recommendation of the Public Health Directorate. (...) The real population is no longer 2,153,000, it's somewhere at 2,500,000 and then we cannot shut down schools at, say, strictly 3.01. We have to wait for a 3-day plateau and then of course, we will immediately issue a decision," Cojanu said.

A meeting took place on Tuesday at the Bucharest Prefecture which was also attended by Education Minister Monica Anisie.