Bucharest Stock Exchange gains over 1 billion RON in capitalisation this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earned 1.06 billion RON in capitalization, 0.53pct, this week, and the value of transactions with shares increased by 360.5pct, compared to the previous week.

According to the data published by the BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the market capitalization reached 198.428 billion RON, between 28 November and 2 December 2022, from 197.363 billion RON in the week of 21 to 25 November 2022.

Transactions with shares generated a turnover of 485.049 million RON, up from 105.329 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day at the BVB was Friday, 2 December, when there was a turnover of 406.321 million RON, and the worst day, Monday, 28 November, with a transaction value of 20.823 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 11,924.70 points.

Fondul Proprietatea shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of the BVB, generating transactions of 353.231 million RON and a decrease in the price by 0.52pct.

In the transactions ranking there are also the securities of Banca Transilvania, with exchanges of 32.336 million RON (9.33pct) and the shares of OMV Petrom, with transactions of 31.216 million RON (0.99pct).

The most important increases in quotations were registered by the shares of Carbochim (+38.57pct), Santierul Naval Orsova (+11.54pct) and Banca Transilvania (+9.33pct).

On the other hand, important decreases were recorded by Condmag shares (-14.29pct), followed by those of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-12.67pct) and Armatura (-12.50pct). AGERPRES