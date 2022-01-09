Bucharest Stock Exchange wins 5.28 billion RON from capitalization in first week of 2022

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) won 5.28 billion RON from the capitalization, 2.3 pct respectively, in the first week of 2022, and the value of the transactions with shares registered a decrease of 12 pct, compared to the previous week, according to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES.

The market capitalization reached 234.363 billion RON in the period 3 - 7 January 2022, from 229.078 billion RON recorded in the week of 27 - 31 December 2021.

The transactions with shares generated a turnover of 129.897 million RON in the said week, down from 147.779 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Wednesday, January 5, when there was a turnover of 36.69 million RON, and the worst day, Friday, January 7, with a transaction value of 16.6 million RON. The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 13,156.95 points. Banca Transilvania's shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions of 28.694 million RON and a 1.36 pct increase in the share of the market.

Teraplast securities are also in the top of transactions, with exchanges of 11.443 million RON (+9.55%), followed by Nuclearelectrica shares, with transactions of 10.050 million RON (-0.11%).

The most significant increases in quotations were recorded by Carbochim shares (+47.37 pct), those of Promateris (+25 pct) and Alro securities (+13.33 pct).

At the opposite pole, important drops were recorded by the shares of the Electrocontact Industrial Group, which registered a decline of 13.51 pct, followed by those of the House of Bucovina - Club de Munte (-8.67 pct) and of Rompetrol Rafinare (-6.71 pct).