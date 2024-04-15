Bucharest stocks have lost over 1.22 billion RON in capitalization last week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 1.22 billion RON in capitalization last week, while the value of share transactions increased more than twice, respectively by 244.56 million RON, compared to the previous week, told Agerpres.

According to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the stock market capitalization reached 321.18 billion RON, between April 8 and 12, 2024, down from 322.41 billion RON, between April 1 and 5, 2024.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 488.21 million RON, an increase compared to 243.64 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Friday, April 12, when a turnover of 275.81 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Wednesday, April 10, with a transaction value of 38.35 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 16,882.42 points.

The shares of One United Properties were the most liquid titles on the main segment of BVB, with transactions of 250.638 million RON, but with a price decreasing by 6.96%. In the top of the transactions are the securities of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 57.75 million RON (-1.93%), and those of Hidroelectrica with 32.59 million RON (-1.05%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by Mecanica Ceahlau (+26.98%), Chimcomplex Borzesti (+19.92%) and Romcab (+10.99%).

At the opposite end, important decreases were recorded by the shares of Conted SA, with a decline of 10%, followed by those of Sinteza SA (-9.72%) and SIF Hoteluri (-8.72%).