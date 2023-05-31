Bucharest Tech Week 2023 in numbers: 30,000-plus visitors, 100 exhibiting companies and 70 high-profile speakers

This year's edition of the Bucharest Tech Week, the largest technology and innovation festival in Central and Eastern Europe, brought together 100 companies which put on display latest-generation products and services, as well as over 1,500 professionals from various fields and 70 high-profile speakers who presented the public the trends and perspectives in the tech area, the organizers said in a release.

The top notch technology event that ran between May 22 - 28 attracted more than 30,000 visitors passionate about technology, digitization and innovation.

The Bucharest Tech Week concept is structured on two directions: Business Summits - a series of niche business tech conferences, which this year took place at the NORD Events Center by Globalworth, and Tech Expo - a technology and innovation exhibition for the general public, hosted by Romexpo, Pavilion B1.

A multitude of topics from the tech area and beyond were tackled during the business summits days, and international experts and professionals from various business fields shared with the participants knowledge and practical examples. The lineup of industry-leader speakers included Dr. Frank Mobius, Head of Technology Management and Forecast BMW Group; Kelsa Albert, Global People Development Manager at Farfetch Group; Abdelfettah Sghiouar, Senior Cloud Developer Advocate at Google Cloud; Hamish Stacy, Digital Experience Lead at Mondelez International; and Jean-Philippe Bempel, Java Champion and Senior Software Engineer at Datadog.

Also, representatives of top companies such as Orange Business, Bosch, Google, Undelucram.ro, Mastercard, George by BCR, Luxoft, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services Romania, Up Romania and Vodafone Intelligent Solutions debated and presented to the 1,400-strong audience the novelties in tech innovation, HR, retail, Java programming and software architecture.

During the three days of panel debates, presentations and demonstrations by innovative companies, the BrainMap Neuroscience Institute presented a state-of-the-art medical device that allows people to see what happens inside their brain and how they can "reprogram" it by changing already formed thought and behavior patterns. Another successful example was the "Manna Food Solution" session, where a groundbreaking meal replacement pill was presented, and the role of technology in the future of the food industry was debated.AGERPRES