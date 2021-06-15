Bucharest unemployment rate stays at 1.21 pct this May

More than 14,800 jobless people of whom 8,022 women were registered with the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM) at the end of May; the Capital City's unemployment rate stayed at 1.21 percent.

"Out of the total of 14,867 persons in the records of AMOFM Bucharest, 4,247 were collecting unemployment benefit, and 10,620 were not. By residence, there were 0 unemployed coming from rural areas and 14,867 from urban areas," AMOFM said in a release.

The unemployed with high school education account for the highest share of the total number of jobless in AMOFM Bucharest records (34.22 pct), followed by those with higher education (27.10 pct), and 18.77 pct graduates from vocational school. The unemployed with completed high school education represent 16.85 pct of the total registered unemployed, those with post-secondary education account for 1.98 pct, and those with primary education or with no studies - for 1.08 pct.